Banita Sandhu joins the cast of Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari 2: 'It’s a role unlike any I’ve ever done'

The makers of the sequel of the 2018 film Goodachari, titled G2, have added another name to the lead cast. Banita Sandhu, of October, Sardar Udham and Varmaa fame, has been roped in for the much-awaited project.

G2 will be Banita Sandhu's first Telugu movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the news on social media, the makers wrote, “Welcoming the talented @banitasandhu on board for the mission of #G2. Shoot begins soon,” revealing that the film will go on-floors soon. (Also Read: AP Dhillon reveals if he is single amid dating rumours with Banita Sandhu)

Banita’s first pan-India project

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

G2 will mark Banita’s first pan-India project to be released in multiple languages and the actor seemed pumped as she said, “This is my first Pan-India film and I’m so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. It is a role unlike anything I’ve ever done before and I can’t wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me.” Her co-star Adivi Sesh chipped in, “I warmly welcome Banita to the G2 world, I look forward to an amazing collaboration.”

What G2 is all about

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

G2 will pick up the story where Goodachari left off - with Gopi aka Agent 116 facing off against the enemy in snowy terrain. The spy thriller’s first look saw Adivi Sesh in an action-packed avatar and was received well by fans. The film, backed by the makers of Major, Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 will go on-floors soon and hit screens in multiple languages. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

What happened to Sobhita Dhulipala

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sobhita Dhulipala played one of the main leads in Goodachari but there seems to be no scope for her character to make a return in the sequel. She played Sameera Rao aka Sameera Sheikh, a psychology major who turns out to be much more than that. Given that her character was killed off in the first part, unless Gopi goes down memory lane, there’s no possibility for her return. It remains to be seen what role Banita plays in the film and if she also plays an agent, like Adivi Sesh does.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON