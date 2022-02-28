Bheemla Nayak opening weekend box office collection: Pawan Kalyan’s film breaches 100 crore mark worldwide

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Telugu film Bheemla Nayak has zoomed past the ₹100 crore mark at the box-office worldwide in just three days since its release. In the US, the film has crossed $2 million at the ticket window. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film follows two men--a police SI and a suspended Army havildar. They lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. (Also Read | Bheemla Nayak movie review: Pawan Kalyan is terrific, Rana Daggubati makes solid impact in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake)

As per AndhraBoxoffice, Bheemla Nayak has grossed ₹110 crore in its first weekend worldwide. Out of ₹110 crore, the film has grossed ₹76.5 crore from Telugu states alone. In Karnataka, the film grossed a massive ₹10.6 crore. Bheemla Nayak minted ₹15.4 crore from the US markets.

Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of the Malayalam film t, which tells the story of its title characters in a tug of war to prove who’s powerful. While Biju Menon played the character of Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired Army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

Pawan Kalyan, in Bheemla Nayak, has reprised the role of Ayyappan Nair, which was played by Biju Menon, and Rana Daggubati has essayed the role of Prithviraj. It’s the first time both Pawan Kalyan and Rana have worked together. Bheemla Nayak, which has been produced by Sithara Entertainments and has music by SS Thaman, also stars Nithya Menen, Murali Sharma and Samyuktha Menon in key roles.

The Hindustan Times review read, "Bheemla Nayak is an excessively commercialised remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, that fails to recreate the magic of the original but still works in its own ways, thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s machismo and Rana Daggubati’s impressive performance. Ayyappanum Koshiyum was instantly likeable because it was about two flawed men flexing their masculinity and stopping at nothing in order to prove who’s stronger. Bheemla Nayak pretty much takes the safe route and doesn’t dare to tamper with the soul of the original story. However, it makes minor changes to suit Telugu sensibilities, and more so to appeal to Pawan Kalyan’s massive fandom."

Meanwhile, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is all set to be remade in Tamil with Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles. Producer Kathiresan has acquired the Tamil remake rights.

