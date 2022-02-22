Bheemla Nayak trailer: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati face-off in a war of power vs duty. Watch

The trailer of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer forthcoming Telugu film Bheemla Nayak was released recently. The film pits the lead characters in a battle of power versus duty, going by the video unveiled on Monday night.

Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian. They lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.

While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen as a retired Army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

While Pawan Kalyan has reprised the role of Ayyappan Nair, which was played by Biju Menon, Rana Daggubati has essayed the role of Prithviraj. It’s the first time both will be seen together on screen.

Bheemla Nayak, which hits the screens worldwide on February 25, has been directed Saagar K Chandra. It also stars Nithya Menen, Murali Sharma and Samyuktha Menon in key roles. SS Thaman has composed the music. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

Last week, Pawan Kalyan had wrapped the shoot Bheemla Nayak. On Twitter, Saagar had shared a photo of him and Pawan from the sets. He also wrote, “It’s a wrap for Bheemla Nayak shooting #BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb.”

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which had emerged as a box-office hit, also featured director Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads. At the box office, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is said to have minted over ₹30 crore.

The film is also being remade in Tamil with Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles. Producer Kathiresan has acquired the Tamil remake rights. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is also being remade in Hindi by Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti with John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.

