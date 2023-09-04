Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestants list: Meet this year's fresh 14

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Contestants: The launch event of Bigg Boss Telugu season seven took place on Sunday (September 3). Host Nagarjuna introduced the 14 contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 7 house. This season, the contestant will get a chance to win a special ‘weapon’. Nagarjuna mentioned that they will have to perform some tasks to earn it. (Also read: Nagarjuna asks Vijay Deverakonda about former daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calls them ‘amazing pair’)

Nagarjuna also revealed some new concepts like three bedrooms, upside-down living room, and more in the house. Young heroes Vijay Deverakonda and Navin Polishetty attended the launch event as guests. In total, 14 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house. These are their details.

Priyanka Jain - TV actor, known for Mounaragam serial fame.

Shiva Jyothi - Senior film actor.

Dhamini Bhatla - Singer.

Prince Yuvraj - Model and actor.

Shubhashree - Actress and lawyer.

Shakeel - Senior actress.

Aatadukundam Raa Sandeep - Dancer and choreographer.

Shobha Shetty - TV actress, known for Karthika Deepam.

Tasty Tej - Jabardasth comedian and YouTube food vlogger.

Rathi Roja - Actress, known for Nenu Student Saraina movie.

Gautam Krishna - Film actor, famous for Akash Veedhullo fame.

Kiran Rathod - Previously appeared as a heroine in several languages.

Pallavi Prashanth - Farmer and YouTuber.

Amardeep Chaudhary - TV actor, known for Janaki Kalaganaledu fame.

Bigg Boss season 7 airs on Star Maa TV channel every day from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM. Additionally, on Saturdays and Sundays, it airs at 9:00 PM.

On the launch day, Nagarjuna also asked Vijay Deverakonda about his Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He asked him why she wasn't part of the promotions. Vijay told him that Samantha is unwell and receiving treatment in US.

On the occasion of his 64th birthday last week, Nagarjuna surprised his fans with the announcement of his new film titled Naa Saami Ranga. Popular choreographer Vijay Binni who worked on many noted movies is making his directorial debut with the movie.

