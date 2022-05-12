Boney Kapoor reacts to Mahesh Babu's comment that Bollywood can't 'afford him', says 'if he feels that, good for him'

Last week, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu said that he doesn't want to do Hindi films, as Bollywood couldn't afford him. Now, film producer Boney Kapoor, who has produced both Bollywood and South Indian films, has reacted to Mahesh's comment. Earlier, film producer Mukesh Bhatt had also reacted to Mahesh's statement. Also Read: After Mahesh Babu says Bollywood 'can't afford him', producer Mukesh Bhatt responds: 'Then very good'

Mahesh had said in an interview last week, “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier."

Reacting to Mahesh's statement about Bollywood, Boney told Indian Express, "I can't comment on this because I belong to both sides, Bollywood and South. I have done films in Tamil, and Telugu and soon will be doing a Malayalam and a Kanada film. So I am not the right person to comment on this. Also, Mahesh has the right to say whatever he feels and he probably feels the Hindi film industry may not be able to afford him. He may have his own reasons for saying this. To each is his own opinion who are we to comment? I am the last person to comment on this. If he feels that way, it is good for him."

Earlier Mukesh Bhatt had responded to Mahesh's statement in an interview with India Today. He said, “If Bollywood can’t afford his price, then very good. I wish him all the best. I respect where he comes from. He has talent and he has an ‘X’ value for the talent that he has generated over the years. He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films, if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it. I wish him all the best. Each one to its own.”

Mahesh's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in theatres on May 12. He is one of the biggest stars of Telugu film industry. Some of his hit films are Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

