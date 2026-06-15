Buchi Babu Sana revises Peddi after hypersexualisation backlash, adds new Janhvi Kapoor scenes in June 17 re-release

Following heavy criticism over its portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, the makers of the sports drama Peddi have announced a major update. Director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that an extended version of the film will hit theatres on June 17. This new cut will reintroduce three specific scenes that were previously left out, a move directly prompted by public backlash regarding how her character, Achiyyamma, was written and presented. The decision follows weeks of intense online debate. Many viewers criticized several of her scenes, calling them objectifying, unnecessary, and detrimental to the film.

What the director announced

Peddi backlash leads to major edit: new Janhvi Kapoor scenes added in extended theatrical version.

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At a success meet on Sunday, June 14, director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that the team has already reworked the film's cut to restore deleted scenes. "We have already edited it," the director told reporters. "They will be added from this Wednesday. We have added a total of three scenes. There will be scenes related to the heroine and also one scene for Jagapathi Babu. All the missing elements will be included in it."

The new version aims to add more emotional depth to Janhvi Kapoor’s character. "There are two more scenes related to Janhvi's character. After watching them, the audience will connect even more with the character," he explained. "I believe that with that, Janhvi's character will reach another level."

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{{^usCountry}} Along with Janhvi Kapoor's new moments, an additional scene featuring veteran actor Jagapathi Babu will also be put back into the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with Janhvi Kapoor's new moments, an additional scene featuring veteran actor Jagapathi Babu will also be put back into the film. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why Peddi faced backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Peddi faced backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When Peddi released on June 4, 2026, the film opened strongly at the box office, earning around Rs. 51 crore on day one. However, audiences pointed to the introduction of Achiyyamma, where the camera lingers on her body before revealing her face. Another sequence showing Ram Charan’s character admiring her was criticised for cutting to "suggestive body framing" instead of emotional focus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Peddi released on June 4, 2026, the film opened strongly at the box office, earning around Rs. 51 crore on day one. However, audiences pointed to the introduction of Achiyyamma, where the camera lingers on her body before revealing her face. Another sequence showing Ram Charan’s character admiring her was criticised for cutting to "suggestive body framing" instead of emotional focus. {{/usCountry}}

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A separate scene involving a public harassment moment during an election campaign was widely condemned, with viewers calling it "disgusting." Many also questioned whether the film was framing “obsessive behaviour as romance.”

Director’s response and apology

Shortly after, the director issued a public apology to address the backlash. "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," he wrote. "If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize."

He also confirmed that the controversial scenes had been cut, adding that they never intended to disrespect any actor or character.

Box office performance amid controversy

Despite facing criticism, the film Peddi continues to perform strongly at the global box office. Reportedly crossing ₹307 crore worldwide, it has solidified its place as one of the biggest Indian hits of 2026 so far.

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The project features a star-studded lineup, led by Ram Charan alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu, with a musical score composed by A. R. Rahman.

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