Chinmayi Sripada says Samantha Ruth Prabhu stood by her during Me Too: 'Continued to give me work'

Chinmayi Sripada has been dubbing for Samantha Ruth Prabhu since her debut in the Telugu film Ye Maya Chesave (2010). Over the years, the singer and the actor have also been good friends. Chinmayi recently shared how Samantha had backed her during the MeToo movement in India in 2018. The singer noted that Samantha made sure she got work when others were blacklisting her. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu glows in 14-year-old pic shared by Rahul Ravindran; fans love it: 'She will rise even stronger')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2018, Chinmayi Sripada had accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct. The singer had also faced a ban from the dubbing union because she spoke about MeToo allegations about its president, actor Radha Ravi. Then, Samantha had come out in support of her friend and colleague. She had written on Twitter, "The U Turn actress wrote, "Dear @23_rahulr and @Chinmayi I know the both of you for ten years now . I don't know two more brutally honest people.It is this attribute of yours that I value most in our friendship. I love you with all my heart and what you say is the TRUTH !! #istandwithchinmayi."

In an interview with Film Companion, Chinmayi said, "She has repeatedly broken every glass wall that is built around women actors in this country. Samantha stood by me during #MeToo. She was one of the few, if not only, voices of stature to believe me and continue to give me work. I'd even go out on a limb and say she got me to dub for her even when she was fully ready to be dubbing for herself."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last October, Samantha revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Despite this, the actor continued to honour her professional commitments. On Instagram, the actor had shared a photograph of herself getting a drip in a hospital and wrote, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

Samantha will next be headlining the Indian version of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The actor has been training hard for her role as an elite spy and had recently put up a photo of her bruised and bloody hands from the shoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.