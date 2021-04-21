Chiranjeevi announces free Covid-19 vaccination to cine workers, journalists

Actor Chiranjeevi-led Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) in association with Apollo 247 will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to cinema workers and journalists in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi has urged people to enroll in their respective associations to get vaccinated for free.

Last year, several Telugu celebrities came forward to donate money to Corona Crisis Charity, which was set up by Chiranjeevi to help daily wage workers of Telugu industry.

In a video shared on Twitter, Chiranjeevi announced that free vaccine drive will commence from April 22. He urged cinema workers and journalists above the age of 45 to come forward and get vaccinated and also bring their spouses if they are eligible. The vaccine drive will go on for a month.

Last year, Telugu actors such as Varun Tej, Ravi Teja, Vishwak Sen, Sai Dharam Tej and Sharwanand came forward to donate funds towards Corona Crisis Charity. While Varun Tej and Ravi Teja donated ₹20 lakh each, Sharwanand chipped in with ₹15 lakh while Sai Dharam Tej and Vishwak Sen donated ₹10 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh, respectively.

Also read: Shobha De hits out at people holidaying at Maldives in a pandemic: 'Height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pics'

Actor Chiranjeevi, who led from the front on behalf of Telugu film industry to fight against coronavirus pandemic, donated ₹1 crore as relief fund.

“The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the coronavirus, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers and lower income groups in the country including Telugu film industry. Keeping this in mind, I am donating ₹1 crore for providing relief to the film workers,” Chiranjeevi had tweeted.