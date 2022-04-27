Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Chiranjeevi clicks son Ram Charan's pictures with fans, internet calls it a 'lifetime moment'. Watch
In Acharya, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan play comrades who reunite after many years to fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.
Chiranjeevi clicks son Ram Charan's pic with fans.
Published on Apr 27, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan are busy with the promotions of their upcoming Telugu release Acharya, which has been directed by Koratala Siva. In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Chiranjeevi can be seen turning photographer for his son Ram Charan who was posing with a family for a picture. Fans can’t stop raving about Chiranjeevi’s simplicity and mal the moment so special for the family. Also Read: Chiranjeevi wanted his family to be like the Kapoors: ‘In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that’

In the clip, a mother wanted her daughter to have a picture with Ram Charan in what appears to be a hotel lobby when Chiranjeevi quickly intervened and asked the mother to hand over the phone and join her daughter. He then went on to click some pictures and hand back the phone.

One fan wrote: “It’s a lifetime moment”. Another fan wrote that the family “will cherish this moment forever”. One more fan said that there was no need for Chiranjeevi to take the phone and click the picture. But that’s his character. Another fan described it as “cute little gesture”.

Acharya, which releases in cinemas on Friday, will be the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in full-length roles in a film. Chiranjeevi had a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

In the movie, both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan play comrades who reunite after many years to fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. She was eventually replaced by Kajal Aggarwal, whose character was eventually removed after the director felt there wasn’t enough scope and he wasn’t doing justice to a heroine of Kajal’s stature. The film also stars Pooja Hegde as Ram Charan.

Topics
ram charan chiranjeevi chiranjeevi sarja
