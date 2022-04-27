Chiranjeevi wanted his family to be like the Kapoors: ‘In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that’

Actor Chiranjeevi, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming Telugu film Acharya, has expressed his desire for his family to be known as the Kapoors of the south. In a promotional interview, he has revealed that he has always been fascinated by the popularity of the Kapoors family in Bollywood. Also read: Chiranjeevi opens up about feeling insulted on seeing no mention of ‘South actors’ on wall dedicated to Indian cinema

Chiranjeevi revealed that he shared his desire to see his family to be known as the Kapoors of the south during a conversation with his brother Pawan Kalyan.

"There is a Kapoor craze in Hindi cinema. In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that. I`m so happy to see how these kids (from Pawan Kalyan to Allu Arjun and others) have grown up and made a name for themselves in cinema", Chiranjeevi told News 18 in an interview.

Chiranjeevi had also narrated an incident where he once felt insulted and humiliated. He said he was invited to the award ceremony (In 1989) where his movie Rudraveena was being honoured with the prestigious Nargis Dutt award. On the eve of the award ceremony, he attended a high tea party where he walked past a wall that portrayed the history of Indian cinema. He said that he felt insulted as the wall had very little mention about south Indian actors.

At the pre-release event of Acharya, Chiranjeevi thanked SS Rajamouli for making Baahubali as it successfully broke the regional barriers. He gave him the tag of ‘Demigod of Indian cinema.’ “Baahubali made me proud as it removed the demarcation between regional and Hindi cinema and proved that we all are a part of the Indian film industry. These films have made Telugu audiences proud. Hats off to SS Rajamouli for giving us films like Baahubali and RRR. He will be remembered forever,” he said.

Chiranjeevi's Acharya releases in cinemas on Friday. It has been directed by Koratala Siva and also co-stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail