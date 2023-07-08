Chiranjeevi shares pics from luxury flight as he flies to US for 'short holiday' with wife

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi flew to the US for a 'short holiday' with his wife Surekha ahead of starting his next project. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Chiranjeevi shared several pictures, giving a glimpse inside their luxury flight. (Also Read | Chiranjeevi reveals Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl name as Klin Kaara; here's what it means)

Chiranjeevi poses with Surekha

Chiranjeevi and Surekha pose inside their flight.

In the pictures, Chiranjeevi and Surekha gave different poses and expressions as they looked into the camera. For the travel, Chiranjeevi wore a grey shirt and denims while Surekha draped a black saree with a red blouse. Chiranjeevi flashed the thumbs-up sign and also held Surekha in the photos.

Inside their luxurious flight

They also gave a peek at their seats with a huge monitor in front of it. An LED folding mirror, a small lamp and a small basket with products were also seen near it. Several beverage cans were also kept next to their seats. Their drinks were placed in front of them on the table.

Chiranjeevi pens note

Sharing the pictures, Chiranjeevi captioned the post, "Off to US on a short holiday with Surekha to refresh and rejuvenate before I join the shoot of my next, a hilarious family entertainer being produced by @goldboxent." Reacting to the post, Kushboo Sundar wrote, "Have super fun." Radikaa Sarathkumar said, "Have a good time, u deserve the best." A fan wrote, "Two souls one heart." A person called them an 'inspiring couple'.

Gold Box Entertainment House is owned by Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela. However, the official announcement of the movie has not been made yet. The Instagram handle of the production house has reposted the post and wrote, "Have an amazing holiday Boss. We @GoldboxEnt can't wait to have you back sir @chiranjeevikonidela @sushmitakonidela #VishnuLaggishetty @potla.saranya."

Chiranjeevi's upcoming project

Recently, Chiranjeevi wrapped up shooting and dubbing his new film Bhola Shankar. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the movie where Tamannaah will be seen in the lead role and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. Sushanth will also be seen in the film.

Chiranjeevi recently became a grandfather

Chiranjeevi's trip comes just a few weeks after he welcomed his granddaughter. His son Ram Charan and his wife Upasana became parents to a baby girl. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi had expressed his joy at the arrival of the baby. He wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

