Chiranjeevi fulfills the dream of fan M Rushi after she scores top rank in TG EAPCET exam, talks about her future plans

Megastar Chiranjeevi made the dream come true for a young fan after she topped the prestigious Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET). In pictures and a video shared by the fan pages of the actor on social media, Chiranjeevi was seen interacting with Malladi Rushi and her parents.

Chiranjeevi meets state topper

Chiranjeevi with M Rushi, who topped the TG EAPCET exam.

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The student's father had promised that she would get to meet Megastar Chiranjeevi if she secured the State Top Rank in the prestigious TG EAPCET exam. In the engineering stream of TG EAPCET, 1.97 lakh students appeared, and about 1.44 lakh students qualified in the TG EAPCET 2026. Malladi Rushi, EAPCET topper, scored a remarkable 156.63 out of 160 marks.

Chiranjeevi was seen sitting with M Rushi and her parents and talking about the remarkable success. He asked about her future plans and what she intends to study next. She said that she wants to do B.Tech and then prepare for Civils. He wished her all the best and said that she has brought a lot of pride for her parents and the whole state. He then presented her with a bouquet of flowers as a token of appreciation and said that it was an honour to meet with her.

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{{^usCountry}} On her achievements, Telangana Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla congratulated the outstanding performer for her consistent efforts. She credited her success to her parents for providing continued emotional and psychological support throughout the preparatory journey for competitive exams. About his upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On her achievements, Telangana Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla congratulated the outstanding performer for her consistent efforts. She credited her success to her parents for providing continued emotional and psychological support throughout the preparatory journey for competitive exams. About his upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Vishwambhara. Helmed by Vassishta, the socio-fantasy film features him as a larger-than-life character whose lore is being narrated to a little girl. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. It went into production in 2023. When the teaser was released, the film was criticised for its shoddy VFX. However, another glimpse released on the star’s birthday impressed audiences. The film is scheduled to release in theatres this year.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan, is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Peddi. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film stars Ram Charan in the titular role, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on June 4.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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