Chiranjeevi launches oxygen banks in AP: 'Let there be no deaths due to lack of life saving oxygen'

Telugu actor Chranjeevi has launched oxygen banks in districts of Anantapur and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh to tackle the oxygen shortage during Covid 19 crisis.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Chiranjeevi has been leading from the front in Covid 19 relief.

Actor Chiranjeevi on Wednesday launched oxygen banks in Anantapur and Guntur districts via his Charitable Trust. Flagging off the initiative, Chiranjeevi said that there should no longer be deaths due to lack of oxygen.

Chiranjeevi also revealed that his son Ram Charan has also joined hands with him on this mission.

“This morning from 10.30 AM in Anantapur and Guntur district centers. Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks will be available to the public in Khammam, Karim Nagar and 5 other districts from tomorrow. No one should bother finding oxygen on time anymore,” read a tweet from Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust.

Sharing the tweet, Chiranjeevi wrote: “Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life saving oxygen.”

Actor Chiranjeevi has been leading from the front on behalf of the Telugu film industry to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, he donated 1 crore as relief fund.

Recently, he came to the rescue of veteran Telugu actor Pavala Syamala who’s been struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. Chiranjeevi donated a sum of Rs. 1,01,500 to her.

Also read: Udit Narayan on Indian Idol 12 row: 'Aditya is childish, Amit Kumar shouldn't have said such things'

Chiranjeevi also donated Rs. 2 lakh to Tamil actor Ponnambalam, who had recently undergone a kidney surgery. Ponnambalam thanked Chiranjeevi for his kind gesture via a video.

“The lockdown situation, while mandatory to deal with the coronavirus, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers and lower income groups in the country including Telugu film industry. Keeping this in mind, I am donating Rs. 1 crore for providing relief to the film workers,” Chiranjeevi had tweeted.

