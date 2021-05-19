Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Chiranjeevi offers 1 lakh financial aid to veteran Telugu actor Pavala Syamala struggling to make ends meet
Chiranjeevi had donated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore as Covid-19 relief last year too.
Chiranjeevi offers 1 lakh financial aid to veteran Telugu actor Pavala Syamala struggling to make ends meet

  • In addition to his donation for the welfare of Pavala Syamala, Chiranjeevi has reportedly also enrolled her in Movie Artists Association through which she will receive a pension of 6000 monthly.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:24 PM IST

Veteran actor Pavala Syamala, known for playing character roles in several Telugu films over the years, has been struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic. Actor Chiranjeevi on Wednesday came to the rescue by donating a sum of 1,01,500 for her well-being.

Producer Suresh Kondeti took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: “Megastar Chiranjeevi garu donated 1,01,500 to veteran character artist Pavala Syamala garu who’s struggling to run the household.”

Apparently, Chiranjeevi also enrolled her in Movie Artists Association (MAA) through which she will be receiving a pension of 6000 monthly.

Pavala Syamala is mostly known for her character roles. She made her acting debut with Chiranjeevi’s 1984 Telugu action film, Challenge. Some of her other films include Swarna Kamalam, Kartavyam, Babai Hotel, Indra and Varsham among others.

She was last seen in 2019 Telugu comedy Mathu Vadalara.

Chiranjeevi has been leading from the front on behalf of the Telugu film industry to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, he donated 1 crore as relief fund.

“The lockdown situation, while mandatory to deal with the coronavirus, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers and lower income groups in the country including Telugu film industry. Keeping this in mind, I am donating 1 crore for providing relief to the film workers,” Chiranjeevi had tweeted.

