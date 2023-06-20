Chiranjeevi and wife visit Hyderabad hospital to meet Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter for the first time. Watch

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl on June 20. Videos of Ram's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha visiting a Hyderabad hospital to meet their newborn granddaughter have surfaced online. Hours earlier on Monday, videos of Upasana and Ram arriving at Apollo Hospital had emerged. Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl

Chiranjeevi's hospital visit

Chiranjeevi greeted photographers with folded hands as he visited Ram Charan, Upasana and their baby at a Hyderabad hospital.

The veteran actor and wife Surekha were seen walking inside the hospital after meeting their granddaughter for the first time. They were surrounded by many, including their team, as Chiranjeevi and Surekha excited the hospital and made their way to their car.

Chiranjeevi was all smiles in a video that was shared on a fan page. He also waved to the photographers and greeted them with folded hands before leaving in his car. While Chiranjeevi wore a white shirt with beige trousers, Surekha was in a pink saree.

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby announcement

Confirming the news, a medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital on Tuesday read, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

The update has left fans and members of the film industry elated. Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Rakul Preet Singh reacted to a news article about Ram Charan and Upasana's baby, and wrote, “Wohooooo congratulationssss @alwaysramcharan @upasanakaminenikonidela! May she be blessed with all the love and joy."

Upasana and Ram's relationship

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” the couple and family said in the pregnancy announcement.

Ram's first reaction to Upasana's baby news

In a recent interview, Upasana recalled Ram's 'calm' response, when she told him she might be pregnant. "When I told him that I think I am pregnant, he said, ‘Don’t get too excited, calm down’. Once we repeated the tests and we knew that all the tests were fine, that’s when he celebrated. That is what I admire the most about Ram, he’s the calming factor in my life, while I am the more excited one. I love to express my feelings; he does it calmly in his own way," Upasana told ETimes.

