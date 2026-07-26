Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu step in to help Gabbar Singh actor Ramesh after brain stroke with 5 lakh support

The Telugu film industry has united to stand by actor Ramesh, known for his role in Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh, following a severe brain stroke. Ramesh has been admitted to Apollo Hospital, where he is being treated, and his health is being monitored. When news of the actor’s medical condition reached the Mega family, Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu immediately extended financial help to him.

Chiranjeevi extends support to Ramesh's family

Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu have extended support to Gabbar Singh actor Ramesh's family after the actor suffered brain stroke,

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According to TV9 Telugu, Chiranjeevi has been in regular touch with Apollo Hospitals Dr Subba Reddy to know about the health condition of Ramesh. To help the family with their finances, the actor handed over a cheque worth ₹3 lakh to the family. In addition to the financial aid, Chiranjeevi provided assurance of support with the state government’s medical health insurance scheme.

His brother, actor Naga Babu, also contributed to the family with a cheque consisting of ₹2 lakh, which made a total contribution of ₹5 lakhs by the Mega family. Chiranjeevi wished Ramesh a speedy recovery and hoped for a smooth return to his normal life.

Vamsi Shekar shared a photo of the actors sharing the cheque with the family of Ramesh. The tweet read, “Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu extended ₹3 lakh towards Gabbarsingh actor Ramesh's treatment after learning of his brain stroke and assured all possible support. Shri @NagaBabuOffl Garu also contributed ₹2 lakh.”

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Harish Shankar also visits the hospital

{{^usCountry}} Director Harish Shankar, who collaborated with Ramesh in Gabbar Singh, had also visited Apollo Hospital after hearing about the actor’s health status. He visited Ramesh’s family and encouraged them as well as offered some financial assistance to them. Ramesh became popular with Gabbar Singh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Harish Shankar, who collaborated with Ramesh in Gabbar Singh, had also visited Apollo Hospital after hearing about the actor’s health status. He visited Ramesh’s family and encouraged them as well as offered some financial assistance to them. Ramesh became popular with Gabbar Singh {{/usCountry}}

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Ramesh's debut in the Telugu industry happened with the film of Pawan Kalyan known as Gabbar Singh released in 2012. Gabbar Singh was a Telugu action comedy movie released in the year 2012. It was directed by Harish Shankar and is a remake of the Hindi movie Dabangg released in 2010. The film featured actors Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Ramesh played the role of a villain's gang member but he soon became a favourite of the fans thanks to his impeccable comic timings and unforgettable performance in Antyakshari scene in the police station.

With the success of Gabbar Singh, Ramesh partnered with Pawan Kalyan in Attarintiki Daredi and Sardaar Gabbar Singh and this is how he managed to continue the streak of comic villain roles. He has also acted in many films in the industry establishing a name for himself as a reliable actor and comedian.