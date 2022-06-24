Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan spotted at lavish Hyderabad wedding. Watch

Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Sivakarthikeyan and many other celebrities from the Telugu and Tamil film industries came together at the wedding ceremony of late distributer and producer Narayan Das Narang’s granddaughter on Thursday in Hyderabad. It was one of the most high-profile weddings attended by some of the biggest names from the south Indian film industry in recent times. Read more: Chiranjeevi imitates Rajinikanth’s walk on Indian Idol Telugu finale. WatchPaparazzi and fan accounts on social media posted photos and videos from the star-studded wedding of Jahnvi Narang, granddaughter of the Narayan Das Narang. While Chiranjeevi wore a gold kurta set for the grand event, Pawan Kalyan opted for an all-white kurta look. Nagarjuna and son Naga Chaitanya sported semi-formal looks, and posed for photos with the newly-weds and their family. Adivi was also spotted in at the wedding; he wore a pair of trousers with a shirt and posed for photos at the wedding.

Many celebs attended Narayan Das Narang granddaughter's wedding in Hyderabad.

The late Narayan Das Narang’s son Sunil Narang, who is also a film producer, was photographed attending the celebrity guests at the wedding of his daughter, Jahnvi, who reportedly also works in the family business.

In April 2022, Narayan Das Narang, who had financed over 600 films, died due to old-age related issues at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Some of his recent films were Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story and Naga Shaurya’s Lakshya. Narayan Das began his career as financier in the 1980s, and produced over 600 films in his career. Some of the upcoming films backed by his banner include Nagarjuna’s Ghost, Dhanush’s SIR and Sivakarthikeyan’s yet-untitled Telugu-Tamil bilingual.

Several celebrities took to Twitter to share their condolences following the death of Narayan Das Narang.Mahesh Babu wrote: “Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNaranggaru. A prolific figure in our film industry… his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him (sic).”

