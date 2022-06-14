Chiranjeevi praises Adivi Sesh’s Major, shares pics with cast and crew: ‘It’s not a film, it’s truly an emotion’

Chiranjeevi never misses out an opportunity to appreciate good cinema. The veteran Telegu actor recently watched Adivi Sesh’s Major, which left him impressed. He took to Twitter to praise the film, and described it as ‘an emotion’. He also spent time with the film’s cast and the team behind it, and hosted them for lunch. Adiviwas overwhelmed by Chiranjeevi’s gesture and called it an honour to be recognised by a star of his stature. Read more: Major's Adivi Sesh says, 'Got a call from 9-year-old who wants to join Army'

Chiranjeevi lauded actor Mahesh Babu, who co-produced the movie, for backing such a purposeful film.He tweeted: “"#Major is not a film. It’s truly an Emotion. Story of a great Hero & Martyr #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan told in the most poignant way. A must-watch. Proud of @urstrulyMahesh for backing such a purposeful film. Hearty Congrats to @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar #Sobhita @SashiTikka & Team (sic)."

Chiranjeevi with the team behind the film Major.

Replying to Chiranjeevi, Sesh wrote, "Today feels like my highest honour Sir! @KChiruTweets You spoke to us for hours. Fed us an amazing lunch. And explained what you loved about the film. Such attention to detail, such insightful questions. I always loved #Megastar the hero. Today, I witnessed your heart of gold (sic)."

Major follows the story of a soldier – the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – who died fighting terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Besides playing the lead role,Adivi has also written the film and called it his pet project.

Major, which was filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages, has reportedly grossed over ₹42.5 crore in cinemas worldwide.The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar and Murali Sharma.

Adivi Sesh thanked Chiranjeevi for his support.

Adivi and the Major team met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey and his family. In a series of tweets on Monday, Adivi said the CM promised ‘full support’ in allocating funds for NDA aspirants. Adivi recently also spoke about the success of the film's Hindi version and revealed that the film also inspired a young boy to join the Indian Army.

He told Pinkvilla, "My mother loved it and she thinks it is my best film. I think, 'sar uthake garva se I can look (I can look with my head held high with pride)' that is the moment for me at home. We were the underdog in Hindi, suddenly we had showtime all over. I'm getting calls from Delhi, Kolkatta, and from everywhere else. I got a call from a 9-year-old who wants to join the army after watching the Hindi version and not Telugu."

