Chiranjeevi recalls Ram Charan’s eye injury that nearly cost him his vision: ‘Born with silver spoon but…'

Ram Charan recently attended Peddi's success bash with his father and legendary actor Chiranjeevi. While speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi got emotional as he shared how Ram Charan almost lost an eye during the film's shoot.

'Could have lost his eye'

Chiranjeevi got emotional at Peddi's success bash.

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Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said, “During the shoot, Charan suffered an eye injury. I was terrified when I saw the photo of it. He required eight stitches, yet he didn’t back down. We were told that there were chances that he could have lost his eye if it hit him a little lower. He got lucky and got an injury on his eyebrow, I was relieved that nothing happened to my son.”

'Was born with a silver spoon in his mouth'

Chiranjeevi admitted that being his son, Ram was born into privilege, yet he chooses to perform his stunts on his own and work hard for his films. “Charan is the son of a star hero; he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He didn’t have to work this hard; he could have simply done what the director asked and moved on. But he chose to believe in hard work,” Chiranjeevi said

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{{^usCountry}} He spoke about witnessing Ram Charan's rigorous routine during the preparation of the film and said, "I witnessed the physical transformation he underwent for this movie at home every day. I saw Ram Charan’s fitness journey through my eyes. He would wake up at 4 am, train his body, and go to the sets. He would come home late at night, wouldn’t even freshen up, have some soup and go back to training. I asked him, is it necessary? But as an actor I commend his dedication. Watching his dedication filled me with immense pride." Chiranjeevi recalls doing risky stunts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He spoke about witnessing Ram Charan's rigorous routine during the preparation of the film and said, "I witnessed the physical transformation he underwent for this movie at home every day. I saw Ram Charan’s fitness journey through my eyes. He would wake up at 4 am, train his body, and go to the sets. He would come home late at night, wouldn’t even freshen up, have some soup and go back to training. I asked him, is it necessary? But as an actor I commend his dedication. Watching his dedication filled me with immense pride." Chiranjeevi recalls doing risky stunts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ram Charan's eye injury reminded Chiranjeevi of the time his own father, Konidela Venkat Rao, worried about him when he performed a risky stunt on a moving train. Sharing the incident, he said, “That moment reminded me of the shooting of the movie Gunda. My father was terrified when I was performing an action sequence under a moving train. At the time, I told him, ‘To entertain the audience, one has to take such risks.’ He replied, ‘You will understand a father’s anguish only when you have a son who becomes a hero and endures such hardships.’ When Charan was injured, I remembered my father’s words. However, seeing him commit to hard work brings me great happiness as a father.” About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram Charan's eye injury reminded Chiranjeevi of the time his own father, Konidela Venkat Rao, worried about him when he performed a risky stunt on a moving train. Sharing the incident, he said, “That moment reminded me of the shooting of the movie Gunda. My father was terrified when I was performing an action sequence under a moving train. At the time, I told him, ‘To entertain the audience, one has to take such risks.’ He replied, ‘You will understand a father’s anguish only when you have a son who becomes a hero and endures such hardships.’ When Charan was injured, I remembered my father’s words. However, seeing him commit to hard work brings me great happiness as a father.” About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

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Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and facing backlash for allegedly objectifying its female lead Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan's Peddi has proved to be a success at the box office. The film has collected ₹322 crore worldwide.

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