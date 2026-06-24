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Chiranjeevi recalls Ram Charan’s eye injury that nearly cost him his vision: ‘Born with silver spoon but…'

Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, recalled an eye injury he sustained during filming of Peddi and how he almost lost an eye. 

Jun 24, 2026 02:28 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Ram Charan recently attended Peddi's success bash with his father and legendary actor Chiranjeevi. While speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi got emotional as he shared how Ram Charan almost lost an eye during the film's shoot.

'Could have lost his eye'

Chiranjeevi got emotional at Peddi's success bash.

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said, “During the shoot, Charan suffered an eye injury. I was terrified when I saw the photo of it. He required eight stitches, yet he didn’t back down. We were told that there were chances that he could have lost his eye if it hit him a little lower. He got lucky and got an injury on his eyebrow, I was relieved that nothing happened to my son.”

'Was born with a silver spoon in his mouth'

Chiranjeevi admitted that being his son, Ram was born into privilege, yet he chooses to perform his stunts on his own and work hard for his films. “Charan is the son of a star hero; he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He didn’t have to work this hard; he could have simply done what the director asked and moved on. But he chose to believe in hard work,” Chiranjeevi said

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and facing backlash for allegedly objectifying its female lead Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan's Peddi has proved to be a success at the box office. The film has collected 322 crore worldwide.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Chiranjeevi recalls Ram Charan’s eye injury that nearly cost him his vision: ‘Born with silver spoon but…'
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