Chiranjeevi says Ram Charan's Peddi will enjoy wider acceptance than Aamir Khan's Dangal; here's why

In a conversation with Buchi Babu Sana following the film's release, Chiranjeevi spoke about how he had always wanted to star in films like Chak De! India and Dangal but never got the opportunity. He then drew a comparison between Dangal and Peddi. Chiranjeevi explained that while Dangal is a family-oriented emotional sports drama, Peddi is a rustic sports drama rooted in rural life.

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana 's sports action drama Peddi , starring Ram Charan , has emerged as a success. Despite criticism over the portrayal of its female lead, the film continues its strong run at the box office. Amid this, Ram's father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi compared Peddi to Dangal, explaining why he believes the former will enjoy wider acceptance.

He added, "Peddi creates awareness while also motivating people. In a way, it is an educational film for governments, children, and parents. It makes audiences think. While those are classic sports dramas, 'Peddi' is a rustic drama rooted in village life. It is a story of people connected to the soil. That's why I feel it will enjoy greater longevity and wider acceptance."

He concluded, "Such a story came to Ram Charan. It is the kind of opportunity I missed, and he received. That's why people are saying Ram Charan has surpassed Chiranjeevi. I wholeheartedly agree with them. As a father, I am extremely proud. But as an actor, I have to accept it with a little difficulty."

Released in 2016, Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, was both a critical and commercial success. The film went on to gross more than ₹2,000 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Indian film of its time.

About Peddi Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in the heartlands of rural Andhra Pradesh. The film follows the journey of the titular character, Peddi (Ram Charan), who finds a way to define himself through sport. The story shows him taking up multiple disciplines, including cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting, before eventually earning recognition from the Indian government. The project marks Buchi Babu Sana's second directorial venture following his critically acclaimed box-office success, Uppena.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, Boman Irani and Divyenndu, the film is inching closer to the ₹400 crore mark worldwide and has collected more than ₹200 crore net in India within just 10 days of release. The film continues its successful run despite the backlash it faced over the alleged hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Following the criticism, Buchi Babu Sana apologised to audiences and confirmed that the controversial scenes had been removed.