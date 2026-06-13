Peddi box office collection day 10: Ram Charan film picks up momentum, crosses ₹200 crore in India

Peddi box office collection day 10: Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics on June 4. After a strong start, the film saw a slight dip in numbers over the weekdays. Despite backlash for the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film, the film has managed to maintain momentum. Here's a look at the box office performance of the film so far. (Also read: Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana admits ‘a few shots from Janhvi Kapoor’s track turned misleading', confirms removing them) Peddi box office collection day 10: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan play Achiyamma and Peddi in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

Peddi box office The latest update states that Peddi has collected ₹7.86 crore on its second Saturday. It is a growth in numbers compared to the previous few days, since Peddi collected ₹5.15 crore on Friday and ₹6.30 crore on Thursday. Peddi collected ₹20 crore in advance bookings on the first day, selling over 82 lakh tickets. The film was released in theatres on Thursday across 3000 screens. It collected ₹40.66 crore net in India on its first day. Peddi experienced an expected dip in Monday and brought in ₹12.35 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹245.25 crore and the total India net to ₹206.56 crore so far.

Peddi has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and the highest-grossing South Indian film, beating Karuppu.

About Peddi The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma.

Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Last Saturday, Buchi Babu Sana issued a statement on X, announcing that changes will be made to the film running in cinemas. “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” read the statement.