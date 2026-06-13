Buchi Babu Sana admits Peddi trailer was ‘too much’, backfired: ‘We can't afford such things with big movies’

The road to theatres for the Ram Charan-starrer Peddi was incredibly rocky. Long before the movie even hit the big screen, it was already fighting an uphill battle against intense online negativity, scepticism, and harsh criticism. Now, director Buchi Babu Sana has candidly admitted that the film's trailer was a misstep that disappointed audiences before opening day. Ram Charan plays a cricket player in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

Speaking in a post-release interview for the producers Mythri Movie Makers, the filmmaker acknowledged that the trailer, which dropped on June 4, failed to capture the story's true essence, leaving fans more confused than excited.

Buchi Babu admits the trailer did more harm than good Looking back at how audiences reacted to the trailer, the director admitted to actor Jagapathi Babu that the team had made a major mistake during editing. He explained, “We just can't afford such things with big movies. In the trailer, too many things were packed into one scene; it was just too much.”

Jagapathi Babu, who was right there during the discussion, also opened up about the intense pressure and scepticism that surrounded the film before and right after it hit theatres. "There was so much negativity," Jagapathi Babu recalled. “Even the people who wanted it guaranteed it wouldn't happen. I was disappointed. I thought it wouldn't meet my expectations at the start.”

Buchi Babu credited part of Peddi's success to the positive response from digital content creators who shared their genuine reactions online. Reflecting on the impact of word-of-mouth, he said that many creators with large followings, ranging from hundreds of thousands to over a million followers, were posting personal reviews through reels and video clips rather than simply discussing the film casually. According to him, these reactions helped amplify audience interest and played a significant role in driving the film's word-of-mouth success.