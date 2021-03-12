Chiranjeevi unveils Wild Dog trailer, calls 'brother' Nagarjuna Akkineni a fearless actor

Actor Chiranjeevi on Friday took to Twitter to release the trailer of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s upcoming Telugu action flick Wild Dog. The film features Nagarjuna in the role of a ruthless NIA officer.

The trailer opens with the caption that the story is based on some real-life ‘bomb blasts’.

Sharing the trailer, Chiranjeevi wrote: “FEROCIOUS, PATRIOTIC TALE OF A DAREDEVIL TEAM. My brother Nag is cool & energetic as ever. He is a fearless actor attempting all genres. Wish team #WildDog & my Producer Niranjan Reddy Good luck!

Directed by debutant Abishor Solomon, Wild Dog promises plenty of action. In one shot, we see a terrorist suggesting that he will surrender and requests to be arrested. Nagarjuna shoots him in the head.

Recently, the team completed the final schedule of the movie in the Himalayas. After the successful completion of the schedule, an excited Nagarjuna had posted on his Twitter page: “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog! Feeling sad as I say goodbye to my talented team and the Himalayas."

The title and first look poster of Wild Dog were unveiled by the makers in December 2010. Back then, Nagarjuna had shared his excitement for the project via a tweet.

“Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna had tweeted.

The first look poster was of a newspaper headline which read: “Encounter in city; 6 dead. Police or wild dog?"

Wild Dog has been bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Prakash Sudarshan and Ali Reza among others.