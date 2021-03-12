Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy' Shivangi, credits 'baapu' Shakti Kapoor for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor has shared a new picture on Instagram on her mother Shivangi Kolhapure's birthday. She gave her father Shakti Kapoor the picture credit.
The photo showed Shraddha and her mother lying on the beach, on their stomachs. She captioned the post, "Birthday Mommy 👯🌸💜 Photo by Baapu @shaktikapoor."
Shraddha's friend and makeup artist Shraddha Naik commented, "To the one who gives the warmest hugs. Happy Birthday Aunty!!" Others also took to the comments section to wish Shraddha's mother a happy birthday.
The actor recently attended the wedding festivities of her cousin, Priyaank Sharma, in the Maldives. Priyaank, son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, tied the knot with Shaza Morani, daughter of producer Karim Morani, in accordance with Christian traditions. They had already had a court marriage in February, and they followed it up with a Hindu ceremony after returning from the Maldives.
Pictures of Shraddha and actor Anil Kapoor, dancing along with the 'baaraat', were shared online. In the Maldives, she was photographed with her rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha.
Also read: Shraddha Kapoor and Anil Kapoor join Priyaank Sharma's baaraat, dance like no one is watching. See pics
Both Shakti Kapoor and Rohan's father, Rakesh, have approved of their potential union. On being asked about Shraddha and Rohan’s relationship, Rakesh told ETimes, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox