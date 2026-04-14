Dacoit box office collection day 5: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film holds steady, inches closer to beating Hit 2 earnings

Dacoit box office collection day 5: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's romantic action film received mixed reviews upon release and opened to a decent start at the box office. While the film saw a drop in collections on its first Monday, it managed to maintain momentum and is inching closer to surpassing Hit: The Second Case's lifetime collection.

Dacoit's box office performance so far

Dacoit box office collection day 5: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the film.

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According to Sacnilk, Dacoit saw a drop in its collection on Day 4 (first Monday) and collected only ₹2.70 crore. On its second Tuesday and Day 5, the film managed to maintain momentum and collected ₹1.63 crore at the domestic box office. With this, the film's total collection now stands at ₹24.13 crore.

Dacoit is faring better than Adivi Sesh's previous movie, Hit: The Second Case, which collected ₹25.92 crore net in India. At this pace, Dacoit will be able to surpass the lifetime collection of Adivi's last film by tomorrow. However, the ₹50 crore mark still seems far away.

About Dacoit

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles, along with Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan and Atul Kulkarni in supporting roles.

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{{^usCountry}} The film tells the story of convicted murderer Hari (Adivi Sesh), who breaks out of jail and plans to take revenge on Juliet (Mrunal Thakur), his former girlfriend who betrayed him and aided in his conviction years earlier. Hari plans to loot a hospital and get Juliet arrested for it. However, circumstances play out differently, and there is a twist in the offing. What happens next forms the rest of the plot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film tells the story of convicted murderer Hari (Adivi Sesh), who breaks out of jail and plans to take revenge on Juliet (Mrunal Thakur), his former girlfriend who betrayed him and aided in his conviction years earlier. Hari plans to loot a hospital and get Juliet arrested for it. However, circumstances play out differently, and there is a twist in the offing. What happens next forms the rest of the plot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While the film received mixed reviews, the team of Dacoit celebrated by holding a success meet, which was also attended by Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin. He also praised the film on Instagram and wrote, "Top class production values @supriyayarlagadda_original. Continuing to prove why you're one of the best we have @mrunalthakur. And congratulations on your labour of love @adivisesh and Shaneil Deo!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the film received mixed reviews, the team of Dacoit celebrated by holding a success meet, which was also attended by Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin. He also praised the film on Instagram and wrote, "Top class production values @supriyayarlagadda_original. Continuing to prove why you're one of the best we have @mrunalthakur. And congratulations on your labour of love @adivisesh and Shaneil Deo!" {{/usCountry}}

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Telugu star Ram Charan also praised the film and wrote on X, "Watched #Dacoit and thoroughly enjoyed it. @AdiviSesh delivers a solid and memorable performance as Hari. @mrunal0801 is terrific and brings great depth to her role. @anuragkashyap72 Garu and the entire cast stand out with strong performances. #SupriyaYarlagadda Garu & @AnnapurnaStudios have backed this film with absolute conviction and presented it with high technical standards. Congratulations to the entire team."

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