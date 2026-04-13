Dacoit box office collection day 4: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film shows dip after steady weekend, collects ₹21 crore

Dacoit box office collection day 4: Cinematographer-turned-director Shaneil Deo’s debut film Dacoit: A Love Story hit screens on Friday. The film starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap crossed ₹20 crore net in India. After holding steady through the weekend, the film witnessed an expected dip on Monday. Dacoit box office collection day 4: Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in a still from the film.

Dacoit box office collection Trade website Sacnilk reports that Dacoit collected ₹2.01 crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹21.81 crore. The film saw an expected dip, given that it’s a weekday after holding steady through the weekend.

Dacoit registered a ₹6.55 crore opening on Friday and showed minimal improvement by bringing in ₹6.85 crore and ₹6.40 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The film seems to be performing better in Telugu than the Hindi version despite being shot simultaneously in both languages.

The over ₹20 crore domestic collection means that Dacoit might cross the ₹25.92 crore lifetime domestic haul of Sesh’s previous film HIT: The Second Case (2022) soon. However, there’s still a way to go if it has to beat Major (2022), which had a domestic collection of ₹41.03 crore.

About Dacoit Dacoit is directed by Shaneil, who co-wrote the film with Sesh. It is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios. The romantic drama was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni also star in the film, which received mixed reviews upon its release.

Actor Nani, who produced HIT 2, was all praise for Dacoit and Sesh in his review on X (formerly Twitter). “True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don’t miss this theatrical experience,” he wrote, adding, “@AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. @mrunal0801 how beautifully you have immersed in to this one. One more feather in your hat.”