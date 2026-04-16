Dacoit box office collection day 7: Adivi Sesh film collects 28 crore in 1st week, overshadows Biker, Rakasa

Dacoit box office collection day 7: Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit: A Love Story was released in theatres on April 10. A week after its release, the Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap-starrer has fared better than other April releases. However, it is a long way off from catching up to Sesh’s hit 2022 film, Major.

Dacoit box office collection in 1 week

Dacoit box office collection day 7: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dacoit has collected ₹1.08 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic total to ₹28.13 crore. The film had a ₹6.55 crore opening last Friday but saw a minute improvement over the weekend. It collected ₹6.85 crore on Saturday and ₹6.40 crore on Sunday. The film dipped on Monday, bringing in ₹2.70 crore. On Tuesday and Wednesday, it collected ₹3 crore and ₹1.55 crore, respectively.

If we look at the other films that were released in April, Dacoit is faring better than them. Sharwanand and Rajasekhar’s much-hyped Biker opened to lukewarm reviews on April 3 and collected ₹12.70 crore net at the box office so far. Sangeeth Sobhan’s Rakasa, produced by Niharika Konidela, also opened the same day to mixed reviews and has collected ₹13.72 crore so far. While Dacoit has fared better than these, it has yet to catch up to and beat Sesh’s 2022 hit Major, which made ₹41.03 crore in its lifetime.

Adivi Sesh reveals his favourite scene in Dacoit

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{{^usCountry}} Sesh held a Q&A session with fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. He answered numerous questions about the film, including which was his favourite scene. When a fan wrote, “True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. @mrunal0801 amazing,” and asked, “#AskSesh What's your favourite scene?” he replied, “My favorite scene is undoubtedly the Interval. Thank you for your love Hitesh.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sesh held a Q&A session with fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. He answered numerous questions about the film, including which was his favourite scene. When a fan wrote, “True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. @mrunal0801 amazing,” and asked, “#AskSesh What's your favourite scene?” he replied, “My favorite scene is undoubtedly the Interval. Thank you for your love Hitesh.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When another asked about the gap in his filmography since Major, writing, “Hi Sesh, why do you take a gap for film to film?” he said, “I didn’t. We wrote two scripts #Dacoit and #G2 for 1.5 years. 8 months each. Then we made #Dacoit for a little more than a year and also shot half of #G2.” When a fan asked him to improve his acting, writing, “Reply kosam biscuit esadu ra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When another asked about the gap in his filmography since Major, writing, “Hi Sesh, why do you take a gap for film to film?” he said, “I didn’t. We wrote two scripts #Dacoit and #G2 for 1.5 years. 8 months each. Then we made #Dacoit for a little more than a year and also shot half of #G2.” When a fan asked him to improve his acting, writing, “Reply kosam biscuit esadu ra {{/usCountry}}

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@AdiviSesh #AskSesh Inka acting lo improve avvali nuvvu..! (Sesh hasn’t replied, you need to improve your acting).” “Thappakunda (definitely). I’ll work hard for your Love brother,” he replied, taking it in stride.

Dacoit tells the story of a convict who escapes prison and commits a series of robberies to take revenge on his ex-lover. It opened to lukewarm reviews compared to Sesh’s other films.

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