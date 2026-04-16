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Dacoit box office collection day 7: Adivi Sesh film collects 28 crore in 1st week, overshadows Biker, Rakasa

Dacoit box office collection day 7: Shaneil Deo's film stars Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. Here's how it performed so far. 

Apr 16, 2026 10:21 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Dacoit box office collection day 7: Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit: A Love Story was released in theatres on April 10. A week after its release, the Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap-starrer has fared better than other April releases. However, it is a long way off from catching up to Sesh’s hit 2022 film, Major.

Dacoit box office collection in 1 week

Dacoit box office collection day 7: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dacoit has collected 1.08 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic total to 28.13 crore. The film had a 6.55 crore opening last Friday but saw a minute improvement over the weekend. It collected 6.85 crore on Saturday and 6.40 crore on Sunday. The film dipped on Monday, bringing in 2.70 crore. On Tuesday and Wednesday, it collected 3 crore and 1.55 crore, respectively.

If we look at the other films that were released in April, Dacoit is faring better than them. Sharwanand and Rajasekhar’s much-hyped Biker opened to lukewarm reviews on April 3 and collected 12.70 crore net at the box office so far. Sangeeth Sobhan’s Rakasa, produced by Niharika Konidela, also opened the same day to mixed reviews and has collected 13.72 crore so far. While Dacoit has fared better than these, it has yet to catch up to and beat Sesh’s 2022 hit Major, which made 41.03 crore in its lifetime.

Adivi Sesh reveals his favourite scene in Dacoit

@AdiviSesh #AskSesh Inka acting lo improve avvali nuvvu..! (Sesh hasn’t replied, you need to improve your acting).” “Thappakunda (definitely). I’ll work hard for your Love brother,” he replied, taking it in stride.

Dacoit tells the story of a convict who escapes prison and commits a series of robberies to take revenge on his ex-lover. It opened to lukewarm reviews compared to Sesh’s other films.

 
adivi sesh mrunal thakur
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