Who is stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala? Detained by AP police for jokes on Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and family

Jokes by stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala during a recent set have landed him in legal trouble after backlash on social media. Despite posting an apology video, Kakinada police picked up the comedian in Prayagraj and detained him after a worker from Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) filed an FIR. In his set, Anudeep had also cracked jokes on Niharika Konidela, Ram Charan, and other Tollywood celebrities. Anudeep Katikala received flak for cracking jokes on Pawan Kalyan and his family members.

Anudeep Katikala detained by AP police The Wire reported that Anudeep was detained by the AP police around 7 PM on April 14. An FIR was registered against him at the Kakinada I Town police station at 1.15 PM on April 11. A written complaint was filed by 51-year-old Bade Venkata Krishna, who stated in the complaint that he served as a JSP worker since 2014 and was the Joint Secretary of the East Godavari District JSP since 2022.

The complaint alleges that Anudeep targeted Pawan and his family members, damaging their reputation with sarcasm and vulgar language, and spreading false information to disrupt peace and incite enmity. The report states that the police action legally constitutes a detention and not a formal arrest yet. Now, Anudeep faces charges under Sections 356(2), 353(2), 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Who is Anudeep Katikala? Anudeep is an IIT Bombay graduate and the founder of Hyderabad-based Silly South Comedy Club. He recently performed a set about Tollywood. The performance had referenced members of the Mega family, led by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother and Ram Charan’s father.

“One thing I learnt from Pawan Kalyan is how to divorce your wife. All men should learn it,” he joked in a viral video, referencing the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor’s three marriages. He suggested that Pawan’s divorced niece, Niharika Konidela, could take his advice as the actor-politician had gotten divorced twice and was ‘experienced’.