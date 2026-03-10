Jr NTR loses his cool as shouting fans interrupt event in Bengaluru: ‘I said quiet’

He then repeated the instruction in English, saying, “I said quiet… quiet.” Although the cheers continued briefly, the audience soon settled, drawing a measured response from the star, “Good. Thanks.”

In another video that has now emerged on social media, Jr NTR is seen addressing the audience on stage when a section of the crowd began cheering and shouting loudly. Visibly irritated and annoyed by the disruption, the actor paused mid-speech and asked them to maintain silence. The video shows him pointing firmly towards the audience with a stern expression as he urged them to calm down. Speaking in Telugu, he requested the crowd to stay quiet, saying, “Can you all be silent, please?”

On Sunday, Jr NTR stepped out to attend the inauguration of KIMS Super Specialty Hospital, where he was invited as the chief guest. His presence at the launch event attracted an overwhelming turnout, triggering chaotic scenes at the venue. Multiple videos that surfaced on X showed hundreds of fans crowding the hospital premises in a bid to catch a glimpse of the actor. The situation quickly spiralled out of control, prompting police officials to step in and restore order within the building.

A day after dramatic visuals showed fans of Jr NTR causing a commotion and chaos at a hospital in Bengaluru , fresh videos from the incident have now taken over social media. The clips capture the superstar visibly upset as the chaos spiralled, with Jr NTR repeatedly urging his fans to calm down.

The video has sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms. “They actually listened… nice,” one social media user wrote, with another writing, “It's good when celebrities remind people of decency otherwise they shout and make a nuisance, atleast they listen to their favorite celebrities word.” Another social media user shared, “He knows how to control his audience.”

Meanwhile, several videos captured the chaos at the event. Some clips show fans shouting slogans, waving at the actor, and attempting to move closer to him despite security arrangements at the venue. In the rush to enter the building and reach the area where the actor was expected to appear, several fans reportedly crowded onto an escalator inside the hospital complex. The uncontrolled movement damaged the escalator, forcing authorities to temporarily halt access to that section of the building. Police personnel deployed at the venue had to intervene to restore order as the crowd continued to push forward. Reports said officers had to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse fans and bring the situation under control.

What’s next for Jr NTR Jr NTR was most recently seen in the action thriller War 2, which hit screens in August 2025. The film marked his much-talked-about debut in Bollywood, where he shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. However, the big-budget entertainer failed to elicit expected response at the box office. The film earned ₹364 crore worldwide, less than part 1, and much lower than its break-even point.

At the moment, the actor is focusing on Telugu projects, including the action drama Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, which is still in production with international shoots underway. It is supposed to be a summer 2026 release. He is also expected to work on Devara 2, expected to release next year.