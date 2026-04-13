Dacoit worldwide box office collection day 3: Adivi Sesh gets his career best opening, beats Major's 1st weekend haul

Dacoit worldwide box office collection day 3: Cinematographer-turned-director Shaneil Deo's Dacoit, which was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, was released in theatres on Friday. The film starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap collected over ₹40 crore worldwide in its first weekend, making it Sesh’s best opening.

Dacoit worldwide box office collection

Dacoit worldwide box office collection day 3: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the film.

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Annapurna Studios, the production house that backed Dacoit, announced on Monday that the film has collected over ₹40 crore gross worldwide in its opening weekend. “ ₹40 CRORES GROSS IN 3 DAYS. #Dacoit storms the box office with a sensational opening weekend, backed by massive audience love,” they wrote, making the announcement.

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{{^usCountry}} Moksha Movies, which distributed Dacoit in the US, also revealed that the film has crossed the $900k ( ₹8.4 crore) mark there in three days. “This is what a sensational weekend looks like! #Dacoit USA has crossed the $900K+ mark and continues to win the audience’s hearts,” they wrote. This means that Dacoit is Sesh’s biggest career opening yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moksha Movies, which distributed Dacoit in the US, also revealed that the film has crossed the $900k ( ₹8.4 crore) mark there in three days. “This is what a sensational weekend looks like! #Dacoit USA has crossed the $900K+ mark and continues to win the audience’s hearts,” they wrote. This means that Dacoit is Sesh’s biggest career opening yet. {{/usCountry}}

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Sesh’s previous biggest film, Major, released in 2022, collected ₹35.01 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. HIT: The Second Case, which was released the same year, had collected ₹27.71 crore in three days. Dacoit is his next film after a 4-year gap, which will be followed by G2, the sequel to his hit film Goodachari (2018).

About Dacoit

Dacoit is written by Adivi Sesh and directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut. Supriya Yarlagadda produced the film under Annapurna Studios. Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni play supporting roles in the film led by Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap. It tells the story of a convict who seeks revenge against his former lover as he escapes and commits a series of robberies.

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Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads: “Dacoit’s biggest flaw is how relentlessly generic its storytelling feels. This is a plot we’ve seen far too often: two people fall in love, one walks away, the other seeks revenge, they reunite, sparks reignite, and everything unfolds exactly as expected. The first half takes its own sweet time setting up the romance between Mrunal and Sesh, but in doing so, it focuses on too many phases of their relationship and loses focus. Set in the COVID times, the film lacks conviction.”

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Dacoit received mixed reviews from critics and the audience alike, but has done reasonably well in its first weekend. It remains to be seen how it fares during the weekdays.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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