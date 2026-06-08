Dimple Hayathi hits back at people questioning her support for Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash: ‘Take a chill pill’

Actor Dimple Hayathi has hit back at those questioning her support for Janhvi Kapoor amid the ongoing backlash against Peddi. Addressing people who brought up her own career choices, Dimple argued that the conversation should not revolve around an actor's background, privilege, or industry standing.

Earlier, Dimple came forward to support Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash, calling on audiences to hold the system accountable rather than directing criticism at individuals.

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Instead, she stressed that the real issue lies in the way female characters are written and portrayed on screen. Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama, Peddi, has faced criticism from a section of viewers over the hypersexualisation of the female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor. The film stars Ram Charan as the male lead.

Dimple Hayathi slams trolls

On Sunday, Dimple took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a series of posts calling out social media users who had trolled her for supporting Janhvi amid the backlash surrounding the sexualised portrayal of women in Peddi.

“A woman using her voice shouldn’t be a headline, it should be the norm I believe,” Dimple wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor added, “Guys relax take a chill pill please concentrate on your lives .. I have got mine my opinion or my experiences doesn’t have to go with you or i come and answer each of you . Get a life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added, “Guys relax take a chill pill please concentrate on your lives .. I have got mine my opinion or my experiences doesn’t have to go with you or i come and answer each of you . Get a life.” {{/usCountry}}

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But one thing to remember not every female actor is fortunate enough to receive roles that fully showcase their abilities. Sometimes they have to spend years working within the limitations of the characters they are offered or written for them . It’s not about who have come from… — Dimple Hayathi (@DimpleHayathi) June 7, 2026

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Responding to those who questioned her own career choices, Dimple, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema, argued that not every female actor is fortunate enough to land roles that truly showcase their talent.

She stressed that the discussion should move beyond targeting individuals and instead focus on what can be done to bring about meaningful change going forward.

Dimple wrote, “But one thing to remember, not every female actor is fortunate enough to receive roles that fully showcase their abilities. Sometimes they have to spend years working within the limitations of the characters they are offered or written for them. It’s not about who has come from where and who’s who big or small or who is less over who; it’s only spoken and unfair to place the entire burden on a female lead actor when the shortcomings clearly stem from the writing."

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“That said, the conversations should perhaps be less about individual targets and learn more about what to be done in the future, coming in filmmaking and well-written female characters or leads as well,” she added.

But one thing to remember not every female actor is fortunate enough to receive roles that fully showcase their abilities. Sometimes they have to spend years working within the limitations of the characters they are offered or written for them . It’s not about who have come from… — Dimple Hayathi (@DimpleHayathi) June 7, 2026

What did Dimple Hayathi post earlier

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This comes after Dimple faced backlash on social media for supporting Janhvi and calling on audiences to hold the system accountable rather than directing criticism at individuals.

Taking to her X account, Dimple wrote, “I’m so glad today on this day we all are speaking about how actresses roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame actress after doing what she was offered, dont blame the actress blame the system and makers who really think that’s what sells .. and we actors get to work within the opportunities what we get trying to make it big and hoping we would be working in bigger films and reach wider audiences. If the characters are underwritten, the responsibility lies more with writing and filmmaking choices than with the woman playing the role.”

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She added, “Unfortunately, we are stereotyped by image, which and how things unfold with characters that we play without getting the opportunity to showcase our full potential to perform, whereas when the hero-centred stories take over, the liberty to project. What we see is what we believe, unfortunately. Nobody knows what gets into filmmaking, it’s not under one person's choice, but we all can unanimously make a point that we deserve better experiences and better filmmaking.”

The row around Peddi

Meanwhile, ever since its release, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has come under fire for its portrayal of women, with many viewers criticising the film for the hypersexualisation of its female lead.

On Saturday, director Buchi Babu Sana released a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Peddi. "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," he wrote.

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He acknowledged the criticism directed at certain portions of the film and apologised to viewers who felt uncomfortable. “If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he added. The filmmaker also noted that cinema evolves alongside audiences and that storytellers must remain mindful of changing perspectives and sensitivities.

Peddi has shown a strong hold at the box office despite this controversy. The film has collected over ₹150 crore net in India and over ₹190 crore worldwide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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