Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan film scores big on Sunday, makes over ₹150 crore

Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan's much-anticipated pan-India sports drama hit theatres amid massive buzz and high expectations. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film opened to largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, though some viewers voiced concerns over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Despite the debate, Peddi has maintained a strong run at the box office. Peddi box office collection day 4: The sports drama remained unaffected by the surrounding backlash around the portrayal of the female lead.

Peddi scores a big Sunday The latest update from Sacnilk states that Peddi collected ₹31.90 crore on its fourth day of release. It is a growth when compared to Saturday, when the collection stood at ₹31.88 crore. The film's highest single-day haul still remains its opening day, when it minted ₹51 crore. Peddi collected ₹20 crore in advance bookings on the first day, selling over 82 lakh tickets. The film was released in theatres on Thursday across 3000 screens.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹186.69 crore and total India net to ₹157.15 crore so far.

About Peddi The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma.

The film has been facing intense criticism over its portrayal of women and the hypersexualisation of its female lead. Amid the controversy, actor Dimple Hayathi, who works in Telugu and Tamil films, released a statement in support of Janhvi.

“I’m so glad today on this day we all are speaking about how actresses roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame actress after doing what she was offered, dont blame the actress blame the system and makers who really think that’s what sells .. and we actors get to work within the opportunities what we get trying to make it big and hoping we would be working in bigger films and reach wider audiences. If the characters are underwritten the responsibility lies more with writing and filmmaking choices than woman playing the role,” read a part of her note.

Director Buchi Babu Sana released a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Peddi. "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," he wrote.

He acknowledged the criticism directed at certain portions of the film and apologised to viewers who felt uncomfortable. “If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he added. The filmmaker also noted that cinema evolves alongside audiences and that storytellers must remain mindful of changing perspectives and sensitivities.