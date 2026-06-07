Amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi row, Anu Aggarwal recalls how objectification of women was the norm 30 years ago too

She began, “The recent conversations around Peddi reminded me of a choice I made long ago. I applaud today’s audience for speaking up and asking for more dignity in the portrayal of women. But responsibility does not rest only with the audience. Nor does it rest only with filmmakers. It rests with us actors too.”

The actor shared a picture from a magazine cover, with the caption quoting her: ‘I am a total misfit in the industry.’ In the next slide, she wrote, ‘The choices that made me a misfit then are why I am comfortable in my own skin today.’ In the caption, she wrote a long note to address the issue.

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama, Peddi , has faced criticism from a section of viewers over the hypersexualisation of the female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor . The film stars Ram Charan as the male lead. A day after the director apologised and said that certain scenes would be changed, Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal reacted to the controversy. She said that objectification of women was the norm even 30 years ago, and how she decided to go against that norm.

‘Stories will change when audiences demand better’ She went on to add, "More than 30 years ago, after Aashiqui, I made it a point to hear the story before signing a film. Objectification of women was the norm. I chose to act against that norm. The films I did stand testimony to that choice. In many ways, that is one of the reasons I eventually walked away from films. Today, I encourage young actors and actresses to hear the story first. Ask questions. And if something compromises human dignity, have the courage to say no. Stories will change when audiences demand better. But they will also change when we actors refuse to participate in what we no longer believe in."

Several scenes from Peddi featuring Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, were called out by viewers on social media. The first time Ram's character sees her, the camera pans across her body for several minutes. She is instantly reduced to a silhouette, a collection of curves, and presented purely as an object of desire. Another scene that came under scrutiny involves Peddi expressing his desire to be with Achiyyamma despite her lack of interest and later kissing her during a power cut without her consent.

Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology on X and acknowledged the concerns raised by audiences. A part of his statement read, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions."

Meanwhile, Peddi has been doing well at the box office, despite this controversy. The film has collected over ₹190 crore worldwide.