Peddi box office collection day 3: Ram Charan's film maintains momentum, crosses ₹125 crore

Peddi box office collection day 3: Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics on Thursday. Starring Ram Charan, the film set the tone for a bumper run at the box office. However, the film saw a dip in the collection on day 2. Despite backlash for the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film, the film has managed to maintain momentum. Here's a look at the box office performance of the film so far. (Also read: ‘Don’t blame the actress': Janhvi Kapoor finds support from Ashika Ranganath amid row over her objectification in Peddi) Peddi box office collection day 3: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in a still from Buchi Babu Sana's film.

Peddi takes a dip The latest update from Sacnilk states that Peddi collected ₹28.85 crore on its third day of release. It is a major dip compared to the previous two days, and more unexpected given it is a Saturday.

Peddi collected ₹20 crore in advance bookings on the first day, selling over 82 lakh tickets. The film was released in theatres on Thursday across 3000 screens. It collected ₹40.66 crore net in India on its first day. Second day's haul stood at ₹26.90 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹141.41 crore and the total India net to ₹125.25 crore so far.

About Peddi The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma.

Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

On Saturday, Buchi Babu Sana issued a statement on X, announcing that changes will be made to the film running in cinemas. “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” read the statement.

He went on to add, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities.”