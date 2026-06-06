‘Don’t blame the actress': Janhvi Kapoor finds support from Ashika Ranganath amid row over her objectification in Peddi

In the caption, she wrote, “Don't blame the actress. Blame the system and the makers who still thinks this is what sells. Actors often work within the opportunities available to them, hoping to be a part of bigger films and reach wider audiences. If female characters feel underwritten, the responsibility lies more with the writing and filmmaking choices than with the women playing those roles.”

Ashika took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post which detailed how female characters are often added in commercial films to enhance the glamourous side and show the male hero's appeal.

Director Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama Peddi has come under intense scrutiny over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor 's character, Achiyyamma. Many questioned the hypersexualisation of its female lead and zooming in on her body parts, even as the male lead describes her face’s beauty. Actor Ashika Ranganath, who works in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films, has now come in support of Janhvi and urged viewers to question the system.

Peddi director apologises Peddi's romantic subplot has drawn criticism from some viewers, who argued that certain scenes blur the line between romance and consent. In one sequence, Peddi (Ram Charan) expresses his desire to be with Achiyyamma despite her lack of interest and later kisses her during a power cut without her consent. The scene sparked debate online, with several social media users describing the act as assault and questioning why it is portrayed differently from similar behaviour by another character in the film, who is clearly presented as a villain.

On Saturday, director Buchi Babu Sana released a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Peddi. "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," he wrote.

He acknowledged the criticism directed at certain portions of the film and apologised to viewers who felt uncomfortable. "We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously," he said, adding that the team would make changes to the concerned portions.

“If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise.” The filmmaker also noted that cinema evolves alongside audiences and that storytellers must remain mindful of changing perspectives and sensitivities.

The film, which stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu and Boman Irani, has continued its strong run at the box office, crossing ₹150 crore worldwide.