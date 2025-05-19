Anu Aggarwal says she has not been paid 40% of her dues for Aashiqui: ‘I earned much more in modelling’

Anu Aggarwal became a household name after the massive success of her debut film, Aashiqui, which released in 1990. However, the former actor shared in a new interview with Pinkvilla that she is yet to receive her full payment for that film. Anu said that she stopped reaching out about the issue and went ahead with her career and other opportunities. (Also read: Anu Aggarwal recalls walking out of project as they tried to make her look fair: I stood up for myself) Anu Aggarwal shot to fame with the 1990 film Aashiqui.

What Anu said

During the interaction, when Anu was asked whether she had seen such incidents where people from the crew were promised something and that was not delivered later by the makers, the actor said, “Mujhe aaj tak Aashiqui ke poore paise nahi miley (Till today I have not received my full remuneration)! I have only been paid 60% of the full money. They still owe me the 40%.”

‘Meri gift hain unko’

When asked if she had asked for her dues later, Anu added, “No, it's okay. Theek hain yaar (It's ok). I earned a lot in so many… I earned much more in modelling. I became a brand ambassador. I am one of India's first actress brand ambassador. Uss time actor nahi hote the, sirf cricket ke hi hote the. So theek hai yaar! Ye meri gift hain unko (That time only cricketers were brand ambassadors. So it's okay, it's my gift to them).”

About Aashiqui

Aashiqui was a huge hit at the box office. Anu went on to act in more Bollywood films in the next few years. She experienced a near-fatal car accident in 1999, which led her on a spiritual path. A sequel to Aashiqui, titled Aashiqui 2, was released in 2013.