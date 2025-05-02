Not just Paresh Rawal, Anu Aggarwal also claims she drank her urine: ‘It’s amrit and helps with anti-aging'

Anu supports Paresh Rawal

Recently, Anu attended an event in Mumbai, where she spoke about Paresh’s claim of drinking his urine in a video by Instant Bollywood.

Anu said, "Many people don’t know this… whether it’s ignorance or just a lack of awareness, but drinking urine, which is referred to as Aamroli, is actually a mudra (gesture/practice) in Yoga. I’ve practiced it myself. I have tried it, and it’s a very important practice. But one crucial thing to remember is that you don’t drink the entire urine. Only a specific part of it is consumed… That portion is considered amrit (elixir). It’s known to help with anti-aging, keeping your skin wrinkle-free… it’s truly amazing not just for health, but overall well-being. I’ve personally experienced its benefits."

When questioned about the lack of scientific evidence, the actor downplayed it, saying, “Science kitni purani hai? (How old is science) 200 years. Yog 10,000 saal se hai, toh kiski baat aap sunenge? (And Yog is 10,000 years old, so who would you listen). I definitely support this."

What did Paresh Rawal say

During a conversation with The Lallantop, Paresh recalled being admitted to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai following an injury. Paresh said, “Veeru Devgan had come to visit when I was in Nanavati (hospital). When he got to know I was there, he came up to me and asked what happened to me? I told him about my leg injury.... He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning. He shared that all fighters do this, saying that ‘You will never face any problem, just drink urine first thing in the morning’. He told me not to consume alcohol, which I had stopped, mutton or tobacco. He told me to eat regular food and urine in the morning”.

The actor shared that he decided to follow his advice. He said, “I had decided if I had to drink my own urine I’ll not have it at one go, I’ll sip it like beer. Because I want to do it properly. I did this for 15 days. 15 days later when the doctor took my X-ray, he was shocked. The doctor asked me, ‘How did this cementing happen?’ He could see a white line forming. I was supposed to be discharged in 2-2.5 months, but I was discharged in 1.5 months. It was like magic".

Paresh’s comments sent social media users in a frenzy. He was also slammed by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by "The Liver Doc" on social media. He wrote, "Please don't drink your urine (or others) because a Bollywood actor says so. There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that drinking urine provides any health benefits".