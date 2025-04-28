Menu Explore
Paresh Rawal claims he ‘sipped his urine like beer’ to recover from an injury, gets roasted by the internet

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 28, 2025 09:15 AM IST

Social media users are buzzing with shock and skepticism over Paresh Rawal's claim of drinking own urine.

In a confession that has left everyone shocked, actor Paresh Rawal recently spilled the beans on his unconventional recovery method -- drinking his own urine. The actor claimed that drinking his urine helped him bounce back from a knee injury. And many are still reeling from the ‘health hack’, with many taking to social media to express their bewilderment. Also read: Paresh Rawal calls Hera Pheri role ‘gale ka fanda’, says he wanted to break out of that image: ‘Isse mukti chahiye’

Paresh will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)
Paresh will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

Paresh Rawal shares he drank his urine

During a conversation with The Lallantop, Paresh recalled being admitted to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai following an injury.

Looking back, Paresh said, “Veeru Devgan had come to visit when I was in Nanavati (hospital). When he got to know I was there, he came up to me and asked what happened to me? I told him about my leg injury.... He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning. He shared that all fighters do this, saying that ‘You will never face any problem, just drink urine first thing in the morning’. He told me not to consume alcohol, which I had stopped, mutton or tobacco. He told me to eat regular food and urine in the morning”.

At that moment, Paresh decided to follow his advice. He shared, “I had decided if I had to drink my own urine I’ll not have it at one go, I’ll sip it like beer. Because I want to do it properly. I did this for 15 days. 15 days later when the doctor took my X-ray, he was shocked. The doctor asked me, ‘How did this cementing happen?’ He could see a white line forming. I was supposed to be discharged in 2-2.5 months, but I was discharged in 1.5 months. It was like magic".

Paresh Rawal's claim shocks fans

Social media users are buzzing with shock and skepticism over Paresh's claim of drinking own urine. " Waste management by Paresh Rawal,” one social media user joked.

Another wrote, "Ewww! Veeru Devgan probably just played a prank & Paresh Rawal really started drinking his own urine”, with one sharing, “How can anyone do this nonsense?”.

One fan wrote, “Paresh Rawal while drinking his own urine : “Dawai hai re!!!” with another mentioning, “That Paresh Rawal video goes on the list of things I really never needed to see or hear”.

On the film front, Paresh will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu. He also has Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

