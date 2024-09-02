Anu Aggarwal says she slapped Mehmood so hard that he started crying: 'I felt terrible'

Anu Aggarwal is known for openly discussing her experiences in the Hindi film industry. The actor, famous for her role in Aashiqui, recently shared a story about accidentally slapping Mehmood on a movie set. In an interview with Lehren Retro, she explained how she apologised to the veteran actor after realizing that she had actually hurt him during a scene. (Also read: Anu Aggarwal defends Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, recalls her topless movie scene: 'An actor needs to be daring') Anu Aggarwal recalled when she accidentally slapped veteran actor Mehmood.

Anu Aggarwal on slapping veteran actor Mehmood

While speaking about her professional experience on working in Saawan Kumar's Khal-Naikaa, Anu said, “Mehmood ji ke saath mera bohot accha experience tha. In fact, ek breast feeding ka scene tha. Ye ladki psycho hoti hai aur Mehmood aake dekh lete hain. He is the gardner of that flat. Wo kehta hai, ‘Main bata dunga.’ Main kehti hoon, ‘Pagal aadmi, kuchh nahi bataoge.’ Main usko chaata lagati ho aur mereko itna mushkil tha apne ko mentally prepare karna kyuki Mehmood hai bhai. He's like my grandfather's age. Mujhe apni personality se pare jaana pada. Unke muh me itni zor se chata laga, unhone wakai me rona shuru kar diya. Maine unko hug kiya aur kaha, ‘I am so sorry’ (I had a wonderful experience working with Mehmood. There was a breast feeding scene in the movie. I am playing a psycho girl who is caught breast feeding the baby by Mehmood. He tells her, ‘I will tell everyone.’ She responds by saying, ‘Are you mad, you will not say anything to anybody.’ I slap him so hard in that scene and it was really difficult to mentally prepare myself as it was Mehmood. He's like my grandfather's age. I had to get out of my personality. He got slapped so hard that he actually started crying. I hugged him and said, ‘I am so sorry).’”

The actor said that Mehmood later reassured her that he was fine. Anu made her acting debut opposite Rahul Roy in Mahesh Bhatt's musical-drama Aashiqui (1990).