Dimple Hayathi hits back at people questioning her support for Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash: ‘Take a chill pill’

Actor Dimple Hayathi has hit back at those questioning her support for Janhvi Kapoor amid the ongoing backlash against Peddi. Addressing people who brought up her own career choices, Dimple argued that the conversation should not revolve around an actor's background, privilege, or industry standing. Earlier, Dimple came forward to support Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash, calling on audiences to hold the system accountable rather than directing criticism at individuals. Instead, she stressed that the real issue lies in the way female characters are written and portrayed on screen. Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama, Peddi, has faced criticism from a section of viewers over the hypersexualisation of the female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor. The film stars Ram Charan as the male lead. Dimple Hayathi slams trolls On Sunday, Dimple took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a series of posts calling out social media users who had trolled her for supporting Janhvi amid the backlash surrounding the sexualised portrayal of women in Peddi. “A woman using her voice shouldn’t be a headline, it should be the norm I believe,” Dimple wrote. The actor added, “Guys relax take a chill pill please concentrate on your lives .. I have got mine my opinion or my experiences doesn’t have to go with you or i come and answer each of you . Get a life.”

Responding to those who questioned her own career choices, Dimple, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema, argued that not every female actor is fortunate enough to land roles that truly showcase their talent. She stressed that the discussion should move beyond targeting individuals and instead focus on what can be done to bring about meaningful change going forward. Dimple wrote, “But one thing to remember, not every female actor is fortunate enough to receive roles that fully showcase their abilities. Sometimes they have to spend years working within the limitations of the characters they are offered or written for them. It’s not about who has come from where and who’s who big or small or who is less over who; it’s only spoken and unfair to place the entire burden on a female lead actor when the shortcomings clearly stem from the writing." “That said, the conversations should perhaps be less about individual targets and learn more about what to be done in the future, coming in filmmaking and well-written female characters or leads as well,” she added.