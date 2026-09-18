Exclusive | Supriya Yarlagadda hopes to respect integrity of art while in CBFC; calls appointment an honour

The Centre has, for the first time since 2017, reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and appointed new members. Producer-actor Supriya Yarlagadda, who is currently the Executive Director of Annapurna Studios, finds herself among the 18 members. Talking exclusively to Hindustan Times, she reveals how she would like to carry forward the position.
Supriya Yarlagadda honoured by CBFC appointment
Supriya called it an honour to be chosen by the Centre as one of the CBFC members, and hoped that she could bring the film and creative industry’s perspective while certifying films. “It’s an honour to be appointed by the Government of India as a representative of cinema on the CBFC. I hope to contribute the perspective of the film and creative Industry while gaining an understanding of the certification process and its mechanics.”
The producer-actor also spoke about what this appointment means to her, revealing what she looks forward to during her tenure. “I receive this opportunity with great respect and will work with other members towards a process that is robust while respecting the integrity of the art form in changing times,” she said. Supriya recently produced debutant director Uday Chauhan’s Pallaburusu. She is also the niece of actor Nagarjuna.
Deep Dive
What changes have been made to the Central Board of Film Certification guidelines regarding drug depiction?
Why was the Central Board of Film Certification reconstituted at this time?
How will the new age categories impact film certification under the CBFC?
Meet the new CBFC members
The new board of the CBFC includes people from different areas of cinema, television, music, writing and theatre. The members are filmmaker Vinod Anupam, writer Manoj Joshi, filmmaker Abhishek Jain, musician Ricky Kej, filmmaker Priyadarshan, actor Suniel Shetty, singer Hansraj Hans, producer Supriya Yarlagadda, poet Yatindra Mishra, actor Roopali Ganguly, actor Preity Zinta, filmmaker Neela Madhab Panda, actor Pankaj Tripathi, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor Pallavi Joshi, actor Nishigandha Wad, theatre personality Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh Patange. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the new board on Wednesday. The members will serve for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.{{/usCountry}}
The new board of the CBFC includes people from different areas of cinema, television, music, writing and theatre. The members are filmmaker Vinod Anupam, writer Manoj Joshi, filmmaker Abhishek Jain, musician Ricky Kej, filmmaker Priyadarshan, actor Suniel Shetty, singer Hansraj Hans, producer Supriya Yarlagadda, poet Yatindra Mishra, actor Roopali Ganguly, actor Preity Zinta, filmmaker Neela Madhab Panda, actor Pankaj Tripathi, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor Pallavi Joshi, actor Nishigandha Wad, theatre personality Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh Patange. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the new board on Wednesday. The members will serve for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.{{/usCountry}}
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