Exclusive | Supriya Yarlagadda hopes to respect integrity of art while in CBFC; calls appointment an honour

The Centre has, for the first time since 2017, reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and appointed new members. Producer-actor Supriya Yarlagadda, who is currently the Executive Director of Annapurna Studios, finds herself among the 18 members. Talking exclusively to Hindustan Times, she reveals how she would like to carry forward the position.

Supriya Yarlagadda honoured by CBFC appointment

Supriya Yarlagadda has been appointed as a member of the CBFC.

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Supriya called it an honour to be chosen by the Centre as one of the CBFC members, and hoped that she could bring the film and creative industry’s perspective while certifying films. “It’s an honour to be appointed by the Government of India as a representative of cinema on the CBFC. I hope to contribute the perspective of the film and creative Industry while gaining an understanding of the certification process and its mechanics.”

The producer-actor also spoke about what this appointment means to her, revealing what she looks forward to during her tenure. “I receive this opportunity with great respect and will work with other members towards a process that is robust while respecting the integrity of the art form in changing times,” she said. Supriya recently produced debutant director Uday Chauhan’s Pallaburusu. She is also the niece of actor Nagarjuna.

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Deep Dive What changes have been made to the Central Board of Film Certification guidelines regarding drug depiction? The new guidelines require films depicting the consumption, use, or trafficking of narcotic drugs to include a mandatory on-screen warning that states: 'Illicit Narcotics Destroy Health and Guarantees Imprisonment. Say No to Drugs.' Why was the Central Board of Film Certification reconstituted at this time? The CBFC was reconstituted to introduce new members and updated rules, marking the first significant change since 2017, to address contemporary issues in film content and certification. How will the new age categories impact film certification under the CBFC? The CBFC has introduced three new age categories—U/A 7+, U/A 13+, and U/A 16+—to provide clearer guidance for parents regarding the suitability of films for children under those age groups.

Supriya Yarlagadda is Nagarjuna's niece and the Executive Director of Annapurna Studios.

Meet the new CBFC members

{{^usCountry}} The new board of the CBFC includes people from different areas of cinema, television, music, writing and theatre. The members are filmmaker Vinod Anupam, writer Manoj Joshi, filmmaker Abhishek Jain, musician Ricky Kej, filmmaker Priyadarshan, actor Suniel Shetty, singer Hansraj Hans, producer Supriya Yarlagadda, poet Yatindra Mishra, actor Roopali Ganguly, actor Preity Zinta, filmmaker Neela Madhab Panda, actor Pankaj Tripathi, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor Pallavi Joshi, actor Nishigandha Wad, theatre personality Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh Patange. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the new board on Wednesday. The members will serve for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new board of the CBFC includes people from different areas of cinema, television, music, writing and theatre. The members are filmmaker Vinod Anupam, writer Manoj Joshi, filmmaker Abhishek Jain, musician Ricky Kej, filmmaker Priyadarshan, actor Suniel Shetty, singer Hansraj Hans, producer Supriya Yarlagadda, poet Yatindra Mishra, actor Roopali Ganguly, actor Preity Zinta, filmmaker Neela Madhab Panda, actor Pankaj Tripathi, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor Pallavi Joshi, actor Nishigandha Wad, theatre personality Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh Patange. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the new board on Wednesday. The members will serve for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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