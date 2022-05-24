Fact check: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda not injured on Kushi sets, says team

The producers of upcoming Telugu romantic comedy Kushi on Tuesday released a statement in which they clarified that there’s no truth in the news reports about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda being injured while shooting for the movie. The statement further added that the team returned to Hyderabad after completing a 30-day schedule in Kashmir. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares love for Kashmir where she is shooting Kushi: 'Heart smiles whenever I think about you'

Kushi marks the reunion of Samantha and Vijay after working together in Mahanati. The film will be released in cinemas on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The statement read: “There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyderabad yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don’t believe such news".

BA Raju's team shared a statement on Twitter.

The first look poster of the film along with a motion poster were unveiled earlier this month. Samantha took to Instagram to unveil the film’s title along with the poster. She captioned the post, “This Christmas- New Years. An explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & love. A grand family experience (sic).”

Samantha is currently looking forward to the release of Shakuntalam. In 2020, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time. The film, produced on a massive budget by Gunasekhar himself, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Samantha was recently seen in Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which has been directed by Vignesh Shivn, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, awaits the release of upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Liger, in which he plays a mixed martial arts boxer. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson in a key role.

