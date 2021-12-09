Fans celebrate Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR trailer launch, theatres erupt with cheers and whistles. Watch

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR was released in theatres on Thursday morning ahead of its social media release. Fans across several states in southern India have assembled to celebrate the trailer launch outside the cinema halls.

Several celebration clips have surfaced on social media. One of the clips shows fans of Ram Charan chanting, ‘Jai Jai Charan. Jai Charan’ outside a theatre. A huge poster of RRR, featuring the actor, is seen in the backdrop with garlands on it.

More videos shared by fans revealed theatres erupted with loud cheers and whistles as the RRR trailer played on screen. In RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan collaborate on screen for the first time.

The film is a fictional story set in the 1920s--the pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch in 2019.

RRR will mark SS Rajamouli’s first film after the huge success of the Baahubali series. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on January 7, 2022. Earlier this year, the makers released a 2-minute-long behind-the-scenes video which gave a glimpse into everything that has gone into making the next big epic action film of Indian cinema.

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Jr NTR had shared his experience of working with the Baahubali-director and said, “Anticipation and expectation is something we’ll have to deal with and being associated with Rajamouli, you know that this person is not going to go wrong. This guy really has not let people down with their expectations, no matter what they are.”