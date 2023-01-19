Fans want update on Prabhas’ Salaar teaser after cinematographer shares BTS glimpse from set. See pic

The shoot of Prabhas’ Salaar, which is being directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, is underway. The film’s cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda has shared a BTS picture from the set, which has got Prabhas fans excited. Many of them took to the comments section of his post, and demanded an update on Salaar teaser. Following the phenomenal success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth and Prabhas are coming together for the first time in Salaar, which is rumoured to be the remake of Kannada film Ugramm. Also read: Prabhas’ first look from the sets of Salaar out on his birthday, fans say 'this is the only hope'

On Wednesday, Bhuvan took to Twitter and shared a picture from Salaar set. He wrote along with it, “Shoot in progress Salaar”. Reacting to the photo from set, several excited fans wanted an update on the film's teaser. One user wrote, “Brother, please share when we can expect the teaser (sic).” Another Twitter user wrote, “Looks like lot of night shoot is happening. Please release the teaser soon (sic).”

In Salaar, Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas as the lead character called Salaar. Last April, a leaked still from the sets - in which Prabhas can be seen lighting a cigarette - went viral on social media and fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani. Last August, Prashanth took to Twitter to share that Salaar will be release worldwide in cinemas on September 28, 2023. The release date was announced with a poster. Fans lauded the team for announcing the release date one year in advance.

In the poster, Prabhas can be seen standing with two swords in his hands. Dead bodies can be seen in the background.From Prashanth’s tweet, it can also be confirmed that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sriya Reddy, who was recently seen in Prime Video’s Suzhal, are a part of the project. Last year, during the promotions of KGF: Chapter 2, Neel had revealed that about 30 percent of Salaar shoot is completed.

Prabhas is also busy with the shoot of his upcoming multilingual film, Project K with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with this project ,which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

