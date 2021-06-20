Father’s Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal post pics with their dads, write heartfelt messages

Southern stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal and Shruti Haasan among others took to their social media pages on Sunday to write heartfelt messages on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Sharing a goofy picture with her father Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan said she’s blessed to have him in her life.

“You are blessed if the person who you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most also happens to be your parent :) Happy Father’s Day @ikamalhaasan Thank You for being My daddy dearest,” she wrote on Instagram.

Writing about his father and yesteryear superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu said he is his guiding light, strength and inspiration.

“My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna,” Mahesh tweeted.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared an old picture with his father and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to each and every father in the world.”

In a post shared by Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha on her Instagram page, Arjun is seen cutting a cake along with his children on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Mohanlal shared a picture with his father and wrote Happy Father’s Day.

