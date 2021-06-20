Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Father’s Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal post pics with their dads, write heartfelt messages
Allu Arjun with his kids, celebrating Father's Day and Mahesh Babu's throwback pic with his dad, actor Krishna.
Allu Arjun with his kids, celebrating Father's Day and Mahesh Babu's throwback pic with his dad, actor Krishna.
telugu cinema

Father’s Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal post pics with their dads, write heartfelt messages

  • A bunch of south stars including Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal and Shruti Haasan among others posted pictures with their dads to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:15 PM IST

Southern stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal and Shruti Haasan among others took to their social media pages on Sunday to write heartfelt messages on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Sharing a goofy picture with her father Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan said she’s blessed to have him in her life.

“You are blessed if the person who you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most also happens to be your parent :) Happy Father’s Day @ikamalhaasan Thank You for being My daddy dearest,” she wrote on Instagram.

Writing about his father and yesteryear superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu said he is his guiding light, strength and inspiration.

“My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna,” Mahesh tweeted.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared an old picture with his father and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to each and every father in the world.”

In a post shared by Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha on her Instagram page, Arjun is seen cutting a cake along with his children on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

Mohanlal shared a picture with his father and wrote Happy Father’s Day.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
mahesh babu mohanlal allu arjun shruti haasan + 2 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.