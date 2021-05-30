Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally confirms teaming up with actor Vijay next, fans elated

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has reportedly opened up about his next project with Tamil actor Vijay in a recent media interaction. He has confirmed that the duo will be joining hands for a Telugu-Tamil bilingual project, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66.

This project will mark Vijay’s foray into Telugu market. Until now, most of his recent Tamil releases were dubbed and released in Telugu. This will be the first time he’ll be starring in a bilingual project.

The film will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and an official announcement can be expected to be made on June 22 on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday.

A Pinkvilla report states that several fan accounts of actor Vijay took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm the project.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Tamil film Master, which released earlier this year and went on to be the biggest grossing Tamil flick of 2021. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film featured Vijay in the role of an alcoholic professor who goes on to reform children in a correctional facility.

Vijay recently commenced work on his next Tamil project with director Nelson. The team recently completed shooting the first schedule in Georgia.

Vamshi last directed Telugu action-drama Maharshi with Mahesh Babu. He was rumoured to join hands with Ram Charan for his next project; however, the combination never materialised.

According to the industry grapevine, Vamshi and Ram Charan will join hands soon for a new project which will go on the floors in a year or two.

Apparently, both of them have been planning to work together again for a while. However, due to the respective commitments, their project didn’t take off. They had previously worked together in Telugu action-drama, Yevadu.

