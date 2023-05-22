Fire breaks out inside theatre as Jr NTR fans burn firecrackers during Simhadri re-release. Watch

Jr. NTR’s 2003 Telugu film Simhadri was re-released in Telugu states on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on Friday. The film, which was remastered and released in 4K, opened to excellent reception and registered a solid opening. On Saturday, fire broke out inside a theatre in Vijayawada after fans burst crackers and the accident damaged a few seats. Also read: Jr NTR responds to Hrithik Roshan's birthday post, tells him to meet at ‘yuddhabhoomi’: You should start counting days

While the film opened to celebratory mood everywhere, Apsara theatre in Vijayawada witnessed a freak accident after fire broke out. A clip from the incident has surfaced on social media. The show had to be cancelled after fire broke out. Police personnel were deployed at the scene as they controlled the crowd and helped everyone exit safely.

Reacting to the incident, several fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the same. One user wrote: “Such behaviour can’t be tolerated. Who’s going to pay for the property damage? (sic).” Another user wrote in Telugu: “This is very sad. The theatre owner has to face the brunt of some unruly fans (sic).”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Simhadri was the filmmaker’s second collaboration with Jr. NTR after Student No 1. The film had a wide re-release all over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the weekend. The release was planned for the fans to celebrate Jr. NTR's 40th birthday in a big way. Simhadri registered a massive opening on its first day with gross collection of ₹5.14 crore.

Jr NTR is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming Telugu film, Devara. The project marks his second collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva. The film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist. A few weeks ago, Saif Ali Khan joined the sets. He was given a special welcome by the team and pictures had surfaced on social media.

Devara was launched months after it was originally announced last year. On Jr NTR's birthay, the makers released the first look poster along with the title, much to the excitement of fans who had been waiting for an update on the film.

