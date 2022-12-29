Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel calls RRR ‘sick movie’; tweets clarification and hails Ram Charan-Jr NTR's dance

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played the role of Missandei in Game of Thrones, is blown away by SS Rajamouli’s epic magnum opus RRR, which she described as ‘a sick movie’. In a series of tweets, she raved about how much she enjoyed the movie, especially the ‘superhero bromance’. Also read: RRR’s Naatu Naatu becomes first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscars. This is how Twitter celebrates

RRR continues to impress audiences in the West. Since its release on Netflix and in select theatres in the US, the film has gained a sort of a cult following in the US, earning rave reviews and praise, from not just fans, but even Hollywood celebs such as filmmaker Joe Dante and writer Jon Spaihts. Nathalie is the latest international celebrity to join the list. On Thursday, she tweeted, “RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise (sic).” In another tweet, she clarified, "Sick as in great btw (by the way)."

She was also mesmerised by the Naatu Naatu song, which has made it to the Oscars 2023 shortlist. "Also the dance-off... other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE... the translation was 'dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango' then to the Englishman," she wrote. She also gave a shoutout to Sita (Alia Bhatt's character) and Jenny (Olivia Morris). She also praised stunt coordinator King Solomon for his work in the introduction sequence of Ram Charan's character.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played the former, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem. Made on a budget of ₹300 crore approximately, the film earned over ₹1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

In a recent interview to Screen Daily, SS Rajamouli has opened up about the mega success of RRR and its extended run. “It’s unbelievable. Usually when we release a film, everything is over in a month, but with RRR it’s different. It seems unstoppable,” Rajamouli said. He added he’s still trying to find out why the westerners like the film so much.

“I’m trying to find out why westerners like the film so much. From what I’ve read on social media, it’s a mix of the unapologetic super-heroism and the unexpected movement from action to romance, comedy, dance and action. But this is how we tell stories in India. There’s something for everyone,” he said.

