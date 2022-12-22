RRR’s Naatu Naatu becomes first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscars. This is how Twitter celebrates

Do you regularly use social media? Then there is a slim chance that you have missed posts related to the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. People have simply fallen in love with this catchy number since its release. The song has created a buzz again after being the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Oscars. The song has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2023 Academy Awards under the “Best Original Song category”. With the song taking a step closer to the Oscar glory, people cannot keep calm and have taken to Twitter to share their reactions. In fact, the hashtag #RRRMovie and the words “Original Song” are also trending on Twitter.

All India Radio News took to Twitter to share the incredible news. “"Naatu Naatu" from #RRR movie becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscar Award. Total of 15 songs advanced in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards,” they wrote and shared a video with the song playing in a theater.

Take a look at the post:

"Naatu Naatu" from #RRR movie becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscar Award. Total of 15 songs advanced in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/rjZ8OvnGjb — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 22, 2022

Here is how people have reacted to the news:

#RRR Naatu Naatu shortlisted for Best Original Song at Oscars 🤞 — TvvitterWala  (@TvvitterWala) December 22, 2022

What a way to start the day… #NaatuNaatu from #RRR - the most celebrated dance number of 2022 - shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in ‘Original Song’ category.#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/WFBWGsRTpa — Abhishek Pandey (@iAm_Abhi_021) December 22, 2022

Congratulations @ssrajamouli gaaru and entire RRR team 👏#NaatuNaatu song got short listed under original song category in #AcademyAwards2023. — Aravindh R (@aravindhram) December 22, 2022

Written by lyricist Chandrabose, the song was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Not just the catchy tune, the song also captured people’s attention due to the incredible dance moves by actors NTR and Ram Charan.