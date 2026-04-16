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'Had Dhurandhar not been around, had there been no long IPL...': Adivi Sesh wants no speculations on Dacoit's box office

Dacoit, Adivi Sesh's new release, earned ₹22 crore net domestically in its opening weekend, less than what Dhurandhar 2 managed on the same weekend.

Apr 16, 2026 06:05 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Action thriller Dacoit is currently running in theatres. Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film was set to release on March 19, but was delayed by three weeks to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. As expected, Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying a record-breaking run at the box office. Dacoit arrived on April 10, and even as it earned a healthy 22 crore net in its opening weekend, it was still beaten by Dhurandhar 2, running in its fourth week.

Adivi Sesh on Dacoit box office

Adivi Sesh in a still from Dacoit.

Many wondered if Dacoit could have been delayed even further. But for Adivi Sesh, all this is a moot point. As he sat down with HT to discuss Dacoit’s box-office performance, we asked him whether Dhurandhar 2 hurt the film? The actor replied, “Honestly, who can say? I mean, had Dhurandhar not been around, had there not been a two-month IPL this time, or had Kantara and Vikram not been released day as Major…” he trails off as he talks about how his previous release, Major, also faced a box office clash with big films and still succeeded.

Sesh added, “But the destiny for this film has been beautifully positive, and I'm just grateful now.”

‘Everything about the film is honest’

Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo, stars Sesh alongside Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap. The film opened to lukewarm reviews but grossed 40 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. It has since added around 10 crore in three days.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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